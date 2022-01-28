Left Menu

Iss baar Ranneeti nahi Rajneeti hogi: MX Player drops the teaser of Raktanchal 2 on Republic Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pixahive.com
Celebrating India's 73rd Republic Day on which the Constitution of India came into effect, MX Player released the teaser of its political drama - MX Original Series Raktanchal 2.

With Rajneeti at the core of changing equations in Purvanchal, the highly anticipated web series is set in the backdrop of deceit, revenge, bloodshed, and power games with new players entering this hinterland story.

Iss Baar Ranneeti Nahi Rajneeti banayega Purvanchal ko Raktanchal, and will give way to a fresh battle that sees power hungry adversaries engage in unconstitutional acts for their own greedy motives.

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, the MX Original Series stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel, and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles.

Watch the teaser of this high-octane political drama here: https://bit.ly/Raktanchal2_Teaser #Raktanchal2 coming soon! Stay tuned to this space for more. Download the App Now Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

