US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after Apple results, inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:05 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after strong results from Apple Inc and as the latest reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge to measure inflation came in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.54 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,135.24.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.68 points, or 0.22%, at 4,336.19, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 83.93 points, or 0.63%, to 13,436.71 at the opening bell.

