Left Menu

Oppo India to set up power, performance lab by Mar; aims 100 pc patents growth

We are establishing our lab here to work more on that, so that we can further enhance the power and performance, Arif said.He added that the company has partnered with telecom operators during the 5G trial and worked on improving power back-up to support 5G services.The power and performance lab will be the third lab to be set up by Oppo India at its Hyderabad RD centre.He said innovation from the India lab will be visible in Oppo Reno 7, which will be launched in February.In Reno7 Pro 5G, we have worked on a camera solution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:41 IST
Oppo India to set up power, performance lab by Mar; aims 100 pc patents growth
  • Country:
  • India

Smartphones maker Oppo India plans to set up a power and performance lab in India to focus on improvement in battery life in the upcoming devices, especially when 5G services are rolled out, a senior company official said on Friday.

Tasleem Arif, head (research and development) and vice-president of Oppo India, told PTI that the company has recorded a 120 per cent jump in patents that emanated from its India lab. It aims to continue the momentum in the next year as well with at least 100 growth in patents, Arif added.

''Last year, we established 5G and cameras. This year, we have plans to establish a lab for power and performance also.

''We are seeing that users are downloading a lot of third-party apps, so they are facing performance power. We are establishing our lab here to work more on that, so that we can further enhance the power and performance,'' Arif said.

He added that the company has partnered with telecom operators during the 5G trial and worked on improving power back-up to support 5G services.

The power and performance lab will be the third lab to be set up by Oppo India at its Hyderabad R&D centre.

He said innovation from the India lab will be visible in Oppo Reno 7, which will be launched in February.

''In Reno7 Pro 5G, we have worked on a camera solution. We are calling Reno7 Pro 5G as a portrait expert where we are going to commercialise Sony IMX766 image sensor. A lot of innovation has been done over the portrait mode where India R&D has played a key role,'' Arif said.

He said that in 2021, patents filing from India increased 128 per cent in 2021.

Oppo India has filed over 280 patents till date, out of which 140 were filed in 2021.

''Our expectation is to maintain the same momentum this year. Definitely, we want to achieve 100 per cent growth (in patents). This is the target,'' Arif said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022