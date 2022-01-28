Oppo India to set up power, performance lab by Mar; aims 100 pc patents growth

Smartphones maker Oppo India plans to set up a power and performance lab in India to focus on improvement in battery life in the upcoming devices, especially when 5G services are rolled out, a senior company official said on Friday.

Tasleem Arif, head (research and development) and vice-president of Oppo India, told PTI that the company has recorded a 120 per cent jump in patents that emanated from its India lab. It aims to continue the momentum in the next year as well with at least 100 growth in patents, Arif added.

''Last year, we established 5G and cameras. This year, we have plans to establish a lab for power and performance also.

''We are seeing that users are downloading a lot of third-party apps, so they are facing performance power. We are establishing our lab here to work more on that, so that we can further enhance the power and performance,'' Arif said.

He added that the company has partnered with telecom operators during the 5G trial and worked on improving power back-up to support 5G services.

The power and performance lab will be the third lab to be set up by Oppo India at its Hyderabad R&D centre.

He said innovation from the India lab will be visible in Oppo Reno 7, which will be launched in February.

''In Reno7 Pro 5G, we have worked on a camera solution. We are calling Reno7 Pro 5G as a portrait expert where we are going to commercialise Sony IMX766 image sensor. A lot of innovation has been done over the portrait mode where India R&D has played a key role,'' Arif said.

He said that in 2021, patents filing from India increased 128 per cent in 2021.

Oppo India has filed over 280 patents till date, out of which 140 were filed in 2021.

''Our expectation is to maintain the same momentum this year. Definitely, we want to achieve 100 per cent growth (in patents). This is the target,'' Arif said.

