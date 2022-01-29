Railway hospitals, health centres integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The 695 hospitals and health centres of the Railways across the country have been successfully integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a statement from RailTel, which executed the project, said on Saturday.

The integration has been achieved by combining the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), implemented earlier by RailTel in Railway hospitals, with the ABDM, it said.

“The move will benefit not only around 80 lakh Railway employees and rail pensioners and their family members but also help general public to draw benefit of health care facilities across different Railway hospitals in the country in a seamless digital manner,” the statement said.

It also said that if Railway patients are going outside the Railway health system to some other hospitals integrated with ABDM for specialised treatment anywhere in the country, then with the help of this integrated system, exchange of medical records will be facilitated digitally, expeditiously and seamlessly.

This will make things easier, faster, hassle free and efficient for beneficiaries or patients, the statement said. “RailTel is committed to play a major role in the digital transformation activities taking place in the country and in the Digital India Initiative of the government,” RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said.

“The company recently completed the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System in all the 695 Railway Hospitals and health centres across the country which has proved to be a game changer for the Railway’s health system,” he said. Now, integration of railway HMIS with ABDM is another milestone which will help beneficiaries reap the benefits of the ABDM eco system in a seamless digital manner, Chawla said.

