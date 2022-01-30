Delhi Police introduces Hindi phonetic keyboard in CCTNS, IOs can now verbally record work

The Delhi Police has introduced a phonetic keyboard with Hindi voice typing facility in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) for investigating officers to verbally record their work on the electronic database.

The system, as a pilot project, has been launched in all police stations of New Delhi and North districts of the force. It will be rolled out in all the police districts soon, they said.

Police also said that this is the first of its kind system innovation to have taken place in north Indian Hindi speaking states.

With this technological solution, now investigating officers (IOs) will be able to speak and record their work electronically using the phonetic keyboard, dispensing the dependency on Hindi typists or the compulsion to record Hindi versions in English alphabets, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

This will bring efficiency, accuracy and transparency in investigation works, he said, adding the technology was introduced in the CCTNS by Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Under the CCTNS all works of investigation beginning with lodging of FIR, writing case diaries and submitting chargesheets are done across the country.

This phonetic keyboard system has been developed and executed under the supervision Special Commissioner of Police (Technology and Implementation) Muktesh Chander, police said.

Till now, police personnel, especially IOs, were experiencing difficulty in operating the CCTNS in Hindi for official works like writing FIRs, case diaries, final report as very few personnel are adept in Hindi typing. They had to often seek the help of professional Hindi data entry operators, Biswal said.

Moreover, the system did not accept Hindi scripts and even Hindi words, and sentences had to be written in the English script, he said.

''However, the newly developed procedure is quick, easy and artificial intelligence (AI) based. A dictionary of traditional Hindi/Urdu words, often used in police working, has been added for convenience of users,'' Biswal said.

''The system catches new Hindi and Urdu words also and stores the same in the database, thus expanding its vocabulary to include all words and syntax used in police works,'' he said.

The system will improve speed, accuracy and efficiency of police functioning in terms of maintaining proper records digitally, Biswal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)