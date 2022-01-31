(Updated) New State Mobile Lunar New Year Coupon Event kicks off: Details Inside

Starting today, Krafton will drop a surprise coupon event everyday to kick off the Lunar New Year festivities in New State Mobile, the South Korean game developer announced on Monday.

During the Lunar New Year event period (Jan 31- Feb 3), a limited-time coupon with awesome in-game goodies will be uploaded on New State Mobile's official social media channels - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - every day.

Items redeemed using the coupon will be sent to your in-game mail.

Coupon codes can only be redeemed during the event period.

When you redeem a coupon, the items sent to your in-game mail must be opened before the expiry date. Any unopened in-game mail with the redeemed rewards cannot be claimed after they expire.

"Starting today, we'll be uploading limited-time coupons every day on our official social media channels during the Lunar New Year period. Each coupon will offer awesome in-game goodies, so don't miss out and join the festivities on the Battlegrounds and in the new BR: Extreme Mode," Krafton said in a release.

Krafton has already dropped the Lunar New Year Coupon Event Day 1 and it will be available until Monday, 23:59 (UTC).

Code: GETFROZEN31MON

Rewards: 'Frozen Wonderland' crate and a Troi 150% BP Card

To recall, last week, the South Korean game developer renamed PUBG New State to New State Mobile.

"NEW STATE has always been a mobile-focused experience, and through the transformation to NEW STATE MOBILE, we are bringing this to the core," the company tweeted.

Update 1: Lunar New Year Coupon Event Day 1