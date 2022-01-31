(Updated) New State Mobile Lunar New Year Coupon Event kicks off: Details Inside
Starting today, Krafton will drop a surprise coupon event everyday to kick off the Lunar New Year festivities in New State Mobile, the South Korean game developer announced on Monday.
During the Lunar New Year event period (Jan 31- Feb 3), a limited-time coupon with awesome in-game goodies will be uploaded on New State Mobile's official social media channels - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - every day.
- Items redeemed using the coupon will be sent to your in-game mail.
- Coupon codes can only be redeemed during the event period.
- When you redeem a coupon, the items sent to your in-game mail must be opened before the expiry date. Any unopened in-game mail with the redeemed rewards cannot be claimed after they expire.
"Starting today, we'll be uploading limited-time coupons every day on our official social media channels during the Lunar New Year period. Each coupon will offer awesome in-game goodies, so don't miss out and join the festivities on the Battlegrounds and in the new BR: Extreme Mode," Krafton said in a release.
Krafton has already dropped the Lunar New Year Coupon Event Day 1 and it will be available until Monday, 23:59 (UTC).
- Code: GETFROZEN31MON
- Rewards: 'Frozen Wonderland' crate and a Troi 150% BP Card
Lunar New Year Coupon Event Day 1 has arrived!Today, we're giving away a 'Frozen Wonderland' crate and a Troi 150% BP Card!- Coupon Code: GETFROZEN31MON- Link: https://t.co/nM6U8vjiPA* Coupon code is available until JAN 31, 23:59 (UTC)#NEWSTATEMOBILE #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/eJcsLUX33S— NEW STATE MOBILE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 31, 2022
To recall, last week, the South Korean game developer renamed PUBG New State to New State Mobile.
"NEW STATE has always been a mobile-focused experience, and through the transformation to NEW STATE MOBILE, we are bringing this to the core," the company tweeted.
Update 1: Lunar New Year Coupon Event Day 1
- Coupon Code: 20LNY22NEWSTATE
- Reward: 2 Hanbok crate tickets
- Available until FEB 1, 23:59 (UTC)