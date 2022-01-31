Left Menu

Netflix adds Exynos 2200 SoC on its list of supported chipsets

Netflix is adding support for South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship chipset, Exynos 2200, which will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones in certain regions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Netflix is adding support for South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship chipset, Exynos 2200, which will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones in certain regions. As per GSM Arena, Netflix adding support for Samsung's flagship SoC merely serves as another confirmation that the Galaxy S22 family will be running the Exynos 2200 in some countries.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions will still be distributed in the US, China and India. As for Netflix' list of supported devices and chipsets, it's a list that shows HD and HDR video compatibility.

Coming back to Exynos 2200, it has been built on the 4nm EUV process technology and sports a custom-made GPU named Xclipse. The chip is based on the AMD RDNA2 architecture, and as such, it's a "one-of-a-kind hybrid graphics processor" that brings advanced features such as ray tracing and variable rate shading on mobile, becoming the first smartphone chip to do so.

Ray tracing technology simulates the behaviour of light in real life, calculating the movement and colour of objects as light rays bounce off surfaces. The hardware-accelerated feature gives realistic effects and immersive graphics, making playing games that support these features a fabulous experience.

In other specs, the Exynos 2200 supports up to 200MP single camera, 8K video recording, 4K displays at up to 120Hz or QHD+ ones at 144Hz. The chipset works with the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The 5G modem works both on the sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, while the global navigation system supports all major standards and satellites.

Samsung is all set to unveil its new Galaxy S22 lineup at an event on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

