Telegram adds support for video stickers and more in latest update

Telegram has rolled out a new update for the month of January that adds support for video stickers, compact animations, new interactive emoji and more.

With the latest update, you can easily create detailed animated stickers using any video editing program. To create Video Stickers, you need editing software that allows you to export your project as a .WEBM video file with an alpha channel. For the unversed, .WEBM is an open-source audiovisual media file format that is compatible with many graphics editors to create high-detail images.

Secondly, you can now send better reactions with compact animations on the messaging app. For a larger effect, press and hold on a reaction in the menu. In addition, reactions now have read status. For replies or @-mentions, a new heart-shaped button appears when your messages have unseen reactions.

The latest Telegram update also adds new reactions which can also be sent as interactive emoji.

Next up, navigation between chats has also been improved. When moving between recent chats, press and hold the 'Back' button to return to a specific chat.

This update also improves call quality, adds support for translation to Instant View pages (and bios on iOS) as well as the option to send silent messages from the sharing menu, among other improvements.