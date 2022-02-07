Flip phone with outward display patented by Motorola

Motorola, which was one of the earliest companies to launch a foldable smartphone, has not done anything in the segment, in nearly 1.5 years since the Moto Razr and its 5G variant launched. However, according to GSM Arena, the company has now been granted a patent by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) for another foldable phone.

It would be tall and narrow, like the Razr, but the screen will be on the outside and the foldable display will wrap around it, creating a dual-screen device when folded. The patent revealed a small island is left on top of the phone for the camera setup, meaning the bottom part of the screen will be shorter.

An easier way to understand the new patented device is to imagine it as a crossover of the Moto Razr and Royole Flexpai. Its actual hinge will be an entirely new solution that should minimize crease and allow the phone to fold without any gaps. There would be moving parts within the actual mechanism to allow the panel to bend freely if the device makes it to the market.

Though companies often patent designs that do not make it to commercial devices, however, this phone isn't some obscure idea. As per GSM Arena, its design has some obvious advantages and if strong protective glasses for foldable panels finally arrive, there won't be much doubt that Motorola will deliver it to the market. (ANI)

