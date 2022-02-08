Google releases February 2022 update for Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the February 2022 software update to all supported Pixel devices globally. The update includes bug fixes and improvements.

The latest update is rolling out to Pixel devices running Android 12 - Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro - and will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.

Below is the complete update changelog for the Google Pixel February 2022 update :

Camera

Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro only).

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro).

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro).

Framework

Fix for issue causing the keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions.

Telephony

Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks.

Builds