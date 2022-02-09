Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months

The countdown was halted at T-minus zero, just moments before Astra's two-stage, kerosene-fueled Launch Vehicle 0008, also known as Rocket 3.3, was due to blast off from Launch Complex 46 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit

California-based rocket startup Astra Space Inc aborted the planned liftoff of its first operational satellite launch, a NASA mission, on Monday, citing a technical glitch that emerged at the last second. The countdown was halted at T-minus zero, just moments before Astra's two-stage, kerosene-fueled Launch Vehicle 0008, also known as Rocket 3.3, was due to blast off from Launch Complex 46 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Many babies have maternal mRNA-vaccine antibodies at 6 months

