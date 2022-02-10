Left Menu

UW-Amazon Science Hub launched to advance innovation in core robotics and AI

The partnership will see Amazon funding a broad set of programs including fellowships for doctoral students, research projects and support for collaborative research events and activities that accelerate AI, robotics, and engineering research in ways to make it more accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 10-02-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 09:46 IST
UW-Amazon Science Hub launched to advance innovation in core robotics and AI
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon and the University of Washington (UW) have joined forces to launch the UW-Amazon Science Hub to advance innovation in core robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and their applications.

The partnership will see Amazon funding a broad set of programs including fellowships for doctoral students, research projects and support for collaborative research events and activities that accelerate AI, robotics, and engineering research in ways to make it more accessible.

Commenting on this partnership, Ana Mari Cauce, UW president, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Amazon to advance research and learning in the College of Engineering and beyond. The incredible potential for world-changing discovery across disciplines and sectors represents the best of what is possible when academia and industry join forces to accelerate innovation here in the Pacific Northwest, home to both our organizations."

Housed in the College of Engineering, the UW-Amazon Science Hub's initial focus will accelerate AI, robotics and engineering in the Seattle area while embracing neighbouring academic institutions and the public through events, UW said in a press release on Wednesday.

The hub will initially focus on enabling new robotics and AI solutions in the areas of robotic manipulation, autonomous mobility, computer vision, machine learning, modeling, simulation, and verification and human-robot interaction.

"This hub deepens our engagement with a research powerhouse sitting in our backyard, empowering Amazon scientists and UW researchers to work together to both address those challenges and contribute to the scientific community via open research," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.

Amazon has invested more than USD129 billion in Washington since 2010 and has created more than 80,000 full and part-time jobs, adding more than USD112 billion to the state's GDP.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022