AWS Local Zones to be available in over 30 new locations globally

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon, plans to launch new AWS Local Zones in 32 new locations in 26 countries globally over the next two years. The expansion builds on the successful completion of its first 16 AWS Local Zones in the U.S.

AWS Local Zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while seamlessly connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs), and toolsets. Local Zones allow customers to gain all the benefits of having compute and storage resources closer to end-users, without the need to own and operate their own data center infrastructure.

The new AWS Local Zones will launch in Amsterdam, Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogota, Brisbane, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chennai, Copenhagen, Delhi, Hanoi, Helsinki, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Lima, Lisbon, Manila, Munich, Nairobi, Oslo, Perth, Prague, Querétaro, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna, and Warsaw, delivering single-digit millisecond latency performance at the edge of the cloud to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

AWS manages and supports Local Zones, which means you do not need to incur the expense and effort of procuring, operating, and maintaining infrastructure in various cities to support low-latency applications.

Commenting on the expansion, Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS, said, "With the success of our first Local Zones in 16 U.S. cities, we are expanding to more locations for our customers around the world who have asked for these same capabilities to push the edge of cloud services to new places. AWS Local Zones will now be available in over 30 new locations globally, providing customers with a powerful new capability to leverage cloud services within a few milliseconds of hundreds of millions of end-users around the world."

Netflix, Couchbase, Supercell, and FOX Corporation among thousands of customers using AWS Local Zones.