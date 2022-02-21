Nokia announces two new SaaS services in security and analytics

Nokia today announced two new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services in the areas of security and analytics to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises serve their customers, and operate and monetize their networks in a more flexible and cost-effective way.

The Finnish firm plans to introduce other new SaaS services in the areas of core, digital operations, monetization, and private wireless later this year and into 2023.

The two new services include:

iSIM Secure Connect

Nokia iSIM Secure Connect is a management software that lets CSPs and enterprises seamlessly handle embedded SIM (eSIM) and integrated SIM (iSIM) subscriptions for consumer and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices. It gives control to automate the entire eSIM/iSIM management process and will open opportunities to monetize services linked to trusted digital identities.

Compared to classic SIMs that store user credentials on a mobile handset, eSIM and iSIM technologies can store and manage multiple subscription profiles remotely for authenticating users and devices on mobile networks.

Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect is expected to be available as SaaS later this year, and will still be offered to customers in other deployment models.

Nokia AVA Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF)

Nokia AVA NWDAF is a cloud-native solution that enhances network operations with AI/ML-driven closed-loop automation, improves customer experience, and drives new sources of revenue.

With its distributed architecture and open APIs, AVA NWDAF helps CSPs provide analytics at the network edge; implement analytics services defined by 3GPP; and create partnerships with software developers.

Nokia's AVA NWDAF will be commercially available in a SaaS delivery model later this quarter.