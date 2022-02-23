Asia most targeted region for cyberattacks in 2021; India among most-attacked countries: IBM report

Asia was the most targeted region for cyberattacks in 2021, with Japan, Australia and India being the most-attacked countries in the region, according to IBM's annual Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index that maps new trends and attack patterns IBM Security observed and analyzed from its data.

As per the report, Asia experienced over 1 in 4 attacks that IBM observed globally in the past year. Server access attacks, ransomware and Data theft were the top attack types observed in the region.

In 2021, manufacturing was the top attacked industry in the region, outpacing finance and insurance. An alarming 47% of attacks on manufacturing were caused due to vulnerability exploitation, followed by Phishing (40%).

"Experiencing more ransomware attacks than any other industry, attackers wagered on the ripple effect that disruption on manufacturing organizations would cause their downstream supply chains to pressure them into paying the ransom," the report says.

According to the 2022 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, ransomware persisted as the top attack method in 2021. Ransomware group REvil made up 33% of ransomware attacks analyzed, and Bitlocker, Nefilim, MedusaLocker and RagnarLocker were significant players as well. The report reveals that the average lifespan of ransomware gangs before rebranding or disbanding is 17 months.

"The attack surface is only growing larger, so instead of operating under the assumption that every vulnerability in their environment has been patched, businesses should operate under an assumption of compromise, and enhance their vulnerability management with a zero trust strategy," said Charles Henderson, Head of IBM X-Force.

The X-Force research reveals that the number of vulnerabilities related to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices increased by 16% year over year compared to a growth rate of only 0.4% for vulnerabilities overall while vulnerabilities in Industrial Control Systems rising by 50% year-over-year.

More details can be found here.