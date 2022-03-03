Left Menu

YouTube creator ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 Cr to Indian economy in 2020

The report titled "A Platform for Indian Opportunity: Assessing the Economic, Societal and Cultural Impact of YouTube in India" shows that the YouTube creator economy in the country has the potential to emerge as a soft-power impacting economic growth, job creation, and even cultural influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:49 IST
YouTube creator ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 Cr to Indian economy in 2020
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Despite lockdowns and widespread economic disruption, YouTube helped generate 683,900 full-time equivalent jobs in India and the creative ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 Cr to the Indian economy in 2020, says a new report by Oxford Economics.

The report titled "A Platform for Indian Opportunity: Assessing the Economic, Societal and Cultural Impact of YouTube in India" shows that the YouTube creator economy in the country has the potential to emerge as a soft-power impacting economic growth, job creation, and even cultural influence.

In India, over 80% of creative entrepreneurs said that YouTube has had a positive impact on their professional goals and 92% of SMBs with a YouTube channel agreed that the platform helps them reach new audiences across the world.

Other key findings include:

  • 72% of creative entrepreneurs agree that the revenue they receive from ads placed on their YouTube content is an important source of income for them.
  • As of June 2021, the number of YouTube channels earning at least Rs 100,000 in revenue has increased by 60% year on year
  • More than 40,000 channels have over 1 lakh subscribers, an increase of 45% year on year
  • Over 4,000 channels have over 1 million subscribers, an increase of over 50% year over year
  • 94% of students (aged 18+) who use YouTube reported using YouTube to support their assignments or personal study
  • 98% of users reported using YouTube to gather information and knowledge.
  • 79% of users agreed that the platform had a positive impact on their mental health or physical wellbeing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube has been the bedrock of the creator economy in India, giving everyone a solid foundation upon which to construct their own success stories. These significant numbers are a testament to the resilience, resourcefulness and rigor of our creators, who have continued to show up for their communities with content that is entertaining, inspiring and even life-changing," Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube Partnerships, wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022