YouTube creator ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 Cr to Indian economy in 2020

Despite lockdowns and widespread economic disruption, YouTube helped generate 683,900 full-time equivalent jobs in India and the creative ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 Cr to the Indian economy in 2020, says a new report by Oxford Economics.

The report titled "A Platform for Indian Opportunity: Assessing the Economic, Societal and Cultural Impact of YouTube in India" shows that the YouTube creator economy in the country has the potential to emerge as a soft-power impacting economic growth, job creation, and even cultural influence.

In India, over 80% of creative entrepreneurs said that YouTube has had a positive impact on their professional goals and 92% of SMBs with a YouTube channel agreed that the platform helps them reach new audiences across the world.

Other key findings include:

72% of creative entrepreneurs agree that the revenue they receive from ads placed on their YouTube content is an important source of income for them.

As of June 2021, the number of YouTube channels earning at least Rs 100,000 in revenue has increased by 60% year on year

More than 40,000 channels have over 1 lakh subscribers, an increase of 45% year on year

Over 4,000 channels have over 1 million subscribers, an increase of over 50% year over year

94% of students (aged 18+) who use YouTube reported using YouTube to support their assignments or personal study

98% of users reported using YouTube to gather information and knowledge.

79% of users agreed that the platform had a positive impact on their mental health or physical wellbeing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube has been the bedrock of the creator economy in India, giving everyone a solid foundation upon which to construct their own success stories. These significant numbers are a testament to the resilience, resourcefulness and rigor of our creators, who have continued to show up for their communities with content that is entertaining, inspiring and even life-changing," Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube Partnerships, wrote in a blog post.