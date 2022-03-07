Telenor taps Infosys to transform finance and supply chain operations

Telenor Norway has selected Infosys to transform its finance and supply chain operations via a standardized, Oracle Cloud ERP solution. The latter was chosen for its innovative and standardized solutions, reusable assets, skilled talent pool, and ability to accelerate solution deployment.

"The critical elements of our success have been collaboration, following standard processes and operating with a strong One team culture throughout the project. Infosys brought domain experience, the right skills and competent resources to help deliver this transformation," said Richard Stigaard, CIO, Telenor Norway.

In a press release on Monday, the companies said that they have successfully implemented a future-proof, standardized Oracle Cloud ERP solution to help migrate from a legacy ERP system to enhance business agility and operational efficiency.

The Oracle Cloud ERP solution was implemented across 10 Telenor entities in a record time of 9 months including modules like R2R (Record to Report), A2R (Acquire to Retire), P2P (Procure to Pay), O2C (Order to Cash) etc.

Commenting on this development, Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "In the post-COVID era, telcos are emerging as the preferred digital service providers for subscribers. The ERP platform developed jointly by Telenor and Infosys enables Telenor Norway to drive operational excellence, which ultimately translates into a superior customer experience."