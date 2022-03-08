Dutch internet providers block six Russian media websites - ANP news
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:25 IST
Dutch internet providers have blocked six Russian media websites as part of EU sanctions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine, national news agency ANP reported on Tuesday.
Websites Sputnik and RT were among the sites blocked, ANP reported.
