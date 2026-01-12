Left Menu

Scott Edwards Leads Experienced Dutch Squad to T20 Glory

Scott Edwards will captain the Netherlands’ 15-member squad at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, featuring seasoned players like Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann. With prior World Cup experience and familiarity with local conditions, the team aims to advance past the group stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:09 IST
Scott Edwards Leads Experienced Dutch Squad to T20 Glory
Scott Edwards
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Scott Edwards will lead the Netherlands' cricket team at the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka next month. The squad, announced on Monday, includes several seasoned players such as Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann, who bring extensive experience to the group.

Having previously participated in World Cups and recent matches against group rivals, head coach Ryan Cook expressed confidence in the team's preparations. 'Our squad is both deep and versatile, qualities important for success against formidable opponents in varied conditions,' Cook remarked.

The Dutch will compete against Pakistan, Namibia, USA, and India in Group A, having secured their tournament spot through the Europe Qualifiers. This will be their seventh World Cup appearance, with their campaign kicking off against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026