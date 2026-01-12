Scott Edwards Leads Experienced Dutch Squad to T20 Glory

Scott Edwards will lead the Netherlands' cricket team at the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka next month. The squad, announced on Monday, includes several seasoned players such as Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann, who bring extensive experience to the group.

Having previously participated in World Cups and recent matches against group rivals, head coach Ryan Cook expressed confidence in the team's preparations. 'Our squad is both deep and versatile, qualities important for success against formidable opponents in varied conditions,' Cook remarked.

The Dutch will compete against Pakistan, Namibia, USA, and India in Group A, having secured their tournament spot through the Europe Qualifiers. This will be their seventh World Cup appearance, with their campaign kicking off against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo.

