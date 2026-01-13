Dutch Protest as Iran Faces Criticism Over Civil Unrest

The Netherlands has taken a firm stance against recent actions in Iran, as the Dutch Foreign Minister, David van Weel, summoned Iran's ambassador to express disapproval over violent measures taken against peaceful protesters.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, van Weel stressed that Iran must uphold fundamental human rights and called for the immediate restoration of internet access, highlighting the severity of the situation faced by demonstrators.

This diplomatic action signifies the international pressure on Iran to adhere to global human rights standards and ensure accountability for those instigating violence, reflecting growing concern from the international community over the situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)