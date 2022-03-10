AWS launches two accelerator programs to help startups solve critical challenges in cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the launch of two accelerator programs to help startups address some of the world's most pressing challenges in the cloud.

"Startups play an important role in driving innovation that improves lives and addresses issues facing societies, governments, and industries. For more than 15 years, AWS has empowered startups to take on massive challenges and build lasting companies with far-reaching impact. The programs we've launched build on successful 2021 AWS accelerators for space and clean energy startups," the company said.

2022 AWS Space Accelerator

Launched in collaboration with AlchemistX, the 2022 AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week virtual program dedicated to accelerating the next generation of space technology. The program will support global startups using the cloud to reimagine commercial and government space missions.

Startups can submit their applications online from March 10 through April 15, 2022 and selected companies will be notified by May 6, 2022.

More information about the program can be found here.

AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator

Launching in collaboration with Freshwater Advisors and Public Spend Forum, the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator is a virtual six-week program focused on the rapid growth of clean tech innovations. The program will focus on mobility and transportation with the goal of helping startups learn how to innovate and accelerate their mission growth by leveraging advanced cloud-based technologies.

Applications for the program are due by April 15, 2022. Ten startups will be selected to participate in each of the programs.

Both programs will provide the following benefits: