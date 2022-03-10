AWS launches two accelerator programs to help startups solve critical challenges in cloud
Country:
- United States
Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the launch of two accelerator programs to help startups address some of the world's most pressing challenges in the cloud.
"Startups play an important role in driving innovation that improves lives and addresses issues facing societies, governments, and industries. For more than 15 years, AWS has empowered startups to take on massive challenges and build lasting companies with far-reaching impact. The programs we've launched build on successful 2021 AWS accelerators for space and clean energy startups," the company said.
2022 AWS Space Accelerator
Launched in collaboration with AlchemistX, the 2022 AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week virtual program dedicated to accelerating the next generation of space technology. The program will support global startups using the cloud to reimagine commercial and government space missions.
Startups can submit their applications online from March 10 through April 15, 2022 and selected companies will be notified by May 6, 2022.
AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator
Launching in collaboration with Freshwater Advisors and Public Spend Forum, the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator is a virtual six-week program focused on the rapid growth of clean tech innovations. The program will focus on mobility and transportation with the goal of helping startups learn how to innovate and accelerate their mission growth by leveraging advanced cloud-based technologies.
Applications for the program are due by April 15, 2022. Ten startups will be selected to participate in each of the programs.
Both programs will provide the following benefits:
- Up to USD100,000 in AWS Activate credits to use toward cloud infrastructure and advanced services
- Collaboration opportunities with AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network
- Marketing and go-to-market support
- Specialized AWS training and mentoring from domain and technical subject matter experts
- Guidance on business development and fundraising from AWS and accelerator program collaborators
- Opportunity to network with other startup founders who are navigating similar challenges