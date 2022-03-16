Background noise cancellation capability comes to Google Meet hardware devices

Google is bringing background noise cancellation capability to Google Meet hardware devices along with a new admin control which allows you to specify whether noise cancellation is on or off at the beginning of each call.

Background noise cancellation helps make calls more productive by reducing distractions such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site during a video call.

The software-based noise cancellation capability is coming to:

Logitech Room Kits

ASUS Room Kits

Chromebase for meetings

As for the new device-level setting, it allows admins to determine if noise cancellation is on or off at the beginning of each call. To control the new setting:

Go to the Admin console Home page > Devices Google Meet hardware.

Click the device you want to manage.

Click the Device settings section to expand it.

Click Edit next to Noise cancellation.

Check or uncheck the box next to "Noise cancellation is on at the beginning of each call."

Click Save.

The admin setting for managing noise cancellation will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning, Education Standard and Education Plus customers, as well as G Suite Business and Basic customers.

Google noted that noise cancellation is not available for Series One Meet Compute Systems and they will only use "True Voice" for noise cancellation, which requires a Series One Smart Audio Bar or Series One Mic Pod.