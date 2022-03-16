Left Menu

Background noise cancellation capability comes to Google Meet hardware devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 10:09 IST
Background noise cancellation capability comes to Google Meet hardware devices
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google is bringing background noise cancellation capability to Google Meet hardware devices along with a new admin control which allows you to specify whether noise cancellation is on or off at the beginning of each call.

Background noise cancellation helps make calls more productive by reducing distractions such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site during a video call.

The software-based noise cancellation capability is coming to:

  • Logitech Room Kits
  • ASUS Room Kits
  • Chromebase for meetings

As for the new device-level setting, it allows admins to determine if noise cancellation is on or off at the beginning of each call. To control the new setting:

  • Go to the Admin console Home page > Devices Google Meet hardware.
  • Click the device you want to manage.
  • Click the Device settings section to expand it.
  • Click Edit next to Noise cancellation.
  • Check or uncheck the box next to "Noise cancellation is on at the beginning of each call."
  • Click Save.

The admin setting for managing noise cancellation will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning, Education Standard and Education Plus customers, as well as G Suite Business and Basic customers.

Google noted that noise cancellation is not available for Series One Meet Compute Systems and they will only use "True Voice" for noise cancellation, which requires a Series One Smart Audio Bar or Series One Mic Pod.

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022