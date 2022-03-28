Xebia’s Ram Narasimhan Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Gurugram, March 28, 2022: The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Ram Narasimhan was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. Ram is the Global Head of AI and Cognitive Services at Xebia, a leading global IT consultancy Xebia has been empowering enterprises to turn technological disruption into growth by becoming data-driven and win with smarter products, clever services and intelligent processes since 2009. Ram Narasimhan, Global Head - AI and Cognitive Services at Xebia said, “It is an honour to receive this award from the highly acclaimed Business Intelligence Group. At Xebia, we are constantly ideating to innovate our resources and solutions to make lives simpler for our clientele. We seek to empower organisations to be able to accelerate their data modernisation journey while managing costs. Our expert solutions help our customers build AI applications, ML solutions, data hub, business analytics and ensure delivering AI governance frameworks” “We are so proud to name Ram as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program”, said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Ram was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!” About Xebia: Xebia is a global Full Stack Software Engineering, IT Strategy and Digital consulting company, enabling digital transformation of enterprises using the latest technology and methodologies. They are a 3000+ group of pioneering go-getters and dreamers, spread across the globe with 500+ customers. Xebia experts specialize in Data & AI, Cloud, DevOps, Business Agility, Security, Training & Learning, Software Development, Product Management and Quality Improvement. They promote digital transformation and bring IT solutions to the table. Xebia services include working from the start to the finish line—analyzing in-depth customer requirements and providing solutions to drive a business. Additionally, they provide cutting-edge tools and training services to bring out the full potential of a business. Xebia has strong presence in USA , Canada , Netherlands , Germany , Belgium, Switzerland , Nordics, Poland , UK, Middle-East , South Africa, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia. About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

