Vistara deploys RFID technology for quicker scans of emergency equipment in aircraft

Vistara said on Monday it has partnered with Ireland-based company ASD to deploy radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for quicker scans of the emergency equipment in its aircraft.

With the RFID check, aircraft scans can be completed within minutes, ensuring accurate data and timely information regarding upcoming requirements, the airline's statement noted.

For instance, an RFID maintenance scan on a Boeing 787 aircraft (with 288 life vests on-board) can be completed in less than a minute by simply walking down the aisle, it said.

''An oxygen generator's presence and expiry check which takes 4 man-hours on an average (usually 2 mechanics spending 2 hours each) can be completed in 30 seconds,'' the statement said.

The RFID technology has been implemented in partnership with Aerospace Software Development (ASD), it mentioned.

Vistara has 49 aircraft -- 38 A320, four A321neo, five B737-800NG and two B787-9 -- in its fleet.

The airline said it is the first scheduled Indian carrier to deploy RFID technology for quicker scans of its aircraft.

