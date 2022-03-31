Left Menu

YouTube working on a dedicated podcasts homepage

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is currently working to add a dedicated podcasts homepage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:43 IST
YouTube working on a dedicated podcasts homepage
YouTube logo (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is currently working to add a dedicated podcasts homepage. As per the details published by Podnews, YouTube is planning to improve podcast ingestion by piloting the ability to pull in podcast RSS feeds, TechCrunch reported.

The company will centralise podcasts on a new homepage at YouTube.com/podcasts. The URL does not yet work, but it also doesn't automatically redirect to the YouTube homepage -- which is what it does if you put other random words after the slash.

YouTube will also feature audio ads sold by Google as well as other partners. The addition of a new podcasts vertical to YouTube would be a logical next step for the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022