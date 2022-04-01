OnePlus 10 Pro gets first post-launch OxygenOS update in India

OnePlus has released the first post-launch update for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The device debuted in India on March 31st as the company's latest flagship phone.

As per the official announcement, the new update - OxygenOS 12 A.11 - improves several key features' functionality over the factory-installed build, with the company recommending users to install it once they get the notification

As for the changelog, this update optimizes the camera experience and fixes some known issues to make the system smoother and more stable. Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Camera

[Optimized] the speed of focusing for videos shot in SLO-MO mode

[Optimized] the quality of taking photos in PORTRAIT mode

[Optimized] the white balance effect for the front camera

System

[Optimized] fingerprint algorithm and improve the success rate of fingerprint unlocking [Optimized] games performance and fluency

[Improved] system stability

Network

[Optimized] timeliness and stability of Wi-Fi connections, enhance Wi-Fi experience

[Fixed] the issue of unstable mobile signal in specific scenarios

To check for the update manually, go to the device Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. Under the hood, the handset features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus 10 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, which is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens Additionally and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 lens on the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. For quick biometric authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.