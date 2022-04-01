Left Menu

KKR opt to bowl against Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.Both teams made a change each to their respective playing elevens. Punjab replaced Sandeep Sharma with Kagiso Rabada while KKR brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:20 IST
Both teams made a change each to their respective playing elevens. Punjab replaced Sandeep Sharma with Kagiso Rabada while KKR brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson. Sam Billings will keep wickets. Teams: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

