Left Menu

Baseball-MLB umpires to make announcements on replay reviews for first time

Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires will conduct announcements explaining replay review decisions this season, the league announced on Friday. "This season Major League Umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the Replay Review process," MLB said on its official communications account on Twitter. "We’re pleased to launch this enhancement to the ballpark and broadcast experiences.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:36 IST
Baseball-MLB umpires to make announcements on replay reviews for first time
  • Country:
  • United States

Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires will conduct announcements explaining replay review decisions this season, the league announced on Friday. While fans of the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Football League (NFL) often hear game officials explain penalties and make other announcements, the baseball umpire is a figure of few words in the ballpark, save for occasional verbal sparring with team managers.

Not so anymore. "This season Major League Umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the Replay Review process," MLB said on its official communications account on Twitter.

"We’re pleased to launch this enhancement to the ballpark and broadcast experiences. Training has been held in Arizona and Florida this spring." The announcements will be made at the baselines facing the press box, largely conducted by the crew chief, over a PA system.

Fans can expect the announcements to begin Sunday during an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, provided there is a replay opportunity, a source told Reuters. MLB instituted video replays in 2008 and expanded their use in 2014, trailing other major men's professional leagues in North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022