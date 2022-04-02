Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says sanctions on Russia need to be pressed further

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are working and need to be increased.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskiy also said he would like China, which has not imposed sanctions on Russia, to be on Ukraine's side.

