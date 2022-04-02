Left Menu

Google working on Android 13 to allow two carrier connections on one eSIM

Google is working on an Android 13 feature that would be a game-changer for those using two SIM cards on a single phone.

Updated: 02-04-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Google is working on an Android 13 feature that would be a game-changer for those using two SIM cards on a single phone. According to GSM Arena, through a feature called Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP), the search giant wants to assign two carrier profiles to a single eSIM and easily switch between networks.

Google is reportedly basing the new feature on a patent filed in 2020, which describes a splitting of the existing SIM interface into two digital connections. There have been reports in the past that Google is testing it on an engineering Pixel hardware. This could allow manufacturers to get rid of the SIM card slot, leaving room for some extra hardware. As per GSM Arena, even though the feature will debut with Android 13, it's not intrinsic to Android and can be implemented on iOS and even Windows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

