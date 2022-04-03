Left Menu

Fortnite brings back its signature building feature

Online multiplayer video game Fortnite has re-enabled the building feature that was temporarily removed from the game's latest season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:50 IST
Online multiplayer video game Fortnite has re-enabled the building feature that was temporarily removed from the game's latest season. According to The Verge, while the building feature is back, the combat-focused spirit lives on in the previously-introduced Zero Build mode. For now, the two versions of the game live side-by-side with queues for both regular and Zero Build available for Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squad battle royale combat.

The ability to harvest materials and build defensive structures has long been a defining trait of Fortnite -- and part of what helped differentiate it from other battle royale games like PUBG and Apex Legends -- which made its temporary removal all the more surprising. As per The Verge, the absence of building was balanced out somewhat by the addition of mechanics designed to make the game more mobile, including climbing and a faster sprint. These changes were part of a string of mobility-related upgrades dating back several years.

With the launch of its current season, Fortnite developer Epic Games is donating all of its proceeds from the game to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine until April 3. As of March 29, the effort has raised over USD 100 million. (ANI)

