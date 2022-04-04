TN CM launches 'Kaaval Uthavi' app for public during emergency

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched 'Kaaval Uthavi' app containing 60 features that will help seek police assistance during any emergency.

The app is used to send 'emergency' alert to the police control room, so as to obtain immediate assistance during any distress or emergency by the members of the public. The user's live location will be shared with the control room by pressing the emergency red button.

In addition, the user details will be identified and the nearest police station/patrol vehicle will be alerted to provide the required assistance to the user.

'Kaaval Uthavi' app, launched at the Secretariat by the Chief Minister, is meant to help the people, particularly women, in seeking police assistance in case of emergency.

The app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, will be a pioneer among the states, an official release here said.

The app features a facility to dial 112/100/101 to make direct calls with the police control room. Dialling from a registered mobile number will facilitate the identification of user location easily for appropriate assistance.

The mobile compliant feature can be used to register real-time mobile based complaints with the control room along with a short video or image by selecting required complaint type and sub-type, the release said.

Other services include police station locator with direction and dial feature and control room directory. Lost document report, vehicle verification, FIR and CSR status etc., are also integrated and enabled to access via the portal to access various services of Tamil Nadu police, the release added.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary, Home department, S K Prabhakar; DGP C Sylendra Babu, DGP (Cyber Crime) Amresh Pujari, and Additional DGP (State Crime Records Bureau) Vinit Dev Wankhede were among the officials present during the launch of the app.

