Smart Home Expo to Host India's Largest Smart Home Technology Show from 20-21 April 2022, at Jio World Convention Centre Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Smart Home Expo, India’s only comprehensive trade show, exhibition, and conference, demonstrating the best smart home technology and attracting trade visitors from all over the country, is all set to bring together 150+ renowned Indian and international brands under one roof and exhibit the latest smart home technologies, from 20-21 April 2022, in India’s foremost venue for best-in-class exhibitions and conventions, the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, spread across a vast area of 32,163 sq. m. Few among the key participants are Osum, Panasonic, Crabtree by Havells, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, Control4, Lutron, Crestron, RTI, ELAN, Genelec, Marantz, Yale (Assa Abloy), Basalte, GM, Benq, URC, Hogar Controls, Optoma, Blacknova, EElectron, HMS Networks, Tata Power EZ Home, Fibaro, Amina Sound, Tru Audio, Polycab, Casambi, GreatWhite Electricals, MK Sound, Episode, Gallo Acoustics, Loewe, Ajax Systems, Dormakaba. With a 100% repeat participation from past exhibitors/sponsors, Smart Home Expo, this time, is organizing networking events, 2-days tech conferences, and hosting Smart Space Awards show to gratify the participants and attendees. The conference will cover themes such as the new standard Matter, advancements in lighting controls and smart lighting, next-generation homes and buildings with smart technology, as well as innovations in the home entertainment and home automation segments. CEDIA-UK, KNX India, Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Indian Institute of Architects, and Electronic Security Association of India have all endorsed and supported the Smart Home Expo. Exhibitors and visitors have responded enthusiastically, and the expo will attract almost 10,000 visitors from India and neighboring countries, more than doubling its previous edition. Business visitors are welcome to attend the free expo area and demos, but conference attendees must pay to attend the technical sessions. To receive an admission pass, visitors must first register online at www.smarthomeexpo.in/visitor-registration.php. Image: Smart Home Expo 2022 PWR PWR

