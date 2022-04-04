Intel, Lockheed Martin partner to address complex communications challenges using 5G

Intel and Lockheed Martin have extended their partnership to harness the power of 5G to address complex communications challenges. The two companies will leverage their expertise in technology and communications to enable faster and more decisive actions for security, they said in a statement on Monday.

"Together, Intel and Lockheed Martin are utilizing the power of 5G to deliver greater connectivity, faster and more reliable networks, and new data capabilities to the DOD. This shows how cloud, network and edge technologies that are proven in enterprise implementations can also bring significant value to the tactical needs of modern defense systems," said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president at Intel.

Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL will use Intel solutions - from the cloud to the edge – to address complex communications challenges. The 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms such as satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles.

The U.S.defense giant also leverages Intel's advanced processor technologies and innovations on network as well as edge, to bring cloud capabilities to the areas of tactical need to ensure data-driven decision making across air, sea, land, space and cyber domains.

Intel and Lockheed Martin have previously collaborated to provide the U.S. military and commercial customers with significant advances in secure, reliable, high-performance cloud and edge computing. Last year, the two companies demonstrated how hardened security and 5G.MIL capabilities in cloud computing can enhance survivability capabilities for military personnel.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed Martin, said, "This collaboration between Intel and Lockheed Martin will help accelerate delivery of secure 5G.MIL solutions to achieve network effects for our customers that will enable prompt, data-driven decisions by military commanders across all operational domains," said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL® Programs at Lockheed Martin."

