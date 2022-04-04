LSG beat SRH by 12 runs in IPL
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an IPL match here on Monday.
Skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7 and then restricted Sunrisers to 157 for 9. Avesh Khan took 4 for 24 while Jason Holder took 3/34.
Brief scores: LSG 169 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68 off 50 balls, Deepak Hooda 51 off 33 balls, Washington Sundar 2/28, Romario Shepherd 2/42) SRH 157/9 (Rahul Tripathi 44 off 30 balls, Avesh Khan Khan 4/24, Jason Holder 3/34). PTI KHS KHS AH AH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
