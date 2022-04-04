Left Menu

LSG beat SRH by 12 runs in IPL

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:30 IST
LSG beat SRH by 12 runs in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an IPL match here on Monday.

Skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7 and then restricted Sunrisers to 157 for 9. Avesh Khan took 4 for 24 while Jason Holder took 3/34.

Brief scores: LSG 169 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68 off 50 balls, Deepak Hooda 51 off 33 balls, Washington Sundar 2/28, Romario Shepherd 2/42) SRH 157/9 (Rahul Tripathi 44 off 30 balls, Avesh Khan Khan 4/24, Jason Holder 3/34). PTI KHS KHS AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022