Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 07:15 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button.

The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1511143607385874434.

Replying to Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1511152454418644995 that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he said. On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

