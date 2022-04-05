Timex Launches its Square Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch - TIMEX FIT 2.0

Priced at INR 5995, this upgraded smartwatch comes with SpO2, heart rate and blood pressure tracking in addition to the Bluetooth calling feature.

NEW DELHI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex Group India Ltd, one of the largest watchmakers in the world recently announced the launch of their newest Bluetooth square calling smartwatch - TIMEX FIT 2.0. Packed with exciting features like High Resolution – 360*385, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor and more – this smartwatch lets one monitor the vitals and stay in touch, on the go. With multiple watch faces with the Super Big 1.72-inch Full touch Display, TIMEX FIT 2.0 is a classy addition to any look.

TIMEX FIT 2.0's features include blood pressure tracking and sleep tracking. Not only this, but it also lets one control music and camera remotely. It features 20 sports modes and a superior 7-day battery life.

About Timex Group: Timex Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780484/Timex_Fit_2_0.jpg

