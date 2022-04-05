Hindustan Aeronautics Limited hands over Gaganyaan hardware to ISRO

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first set of Gaganyaan hardware to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during the inauguration of HAL's PS2/GS2 stage integration facility in Bengaluru on Monday. HAL also handed over 150th Make Satellite Bust Shelter on this occasion.

"HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India's current and future space program including the Gaganyaan manned mission to space, given the skills and knowledge base within the company," said S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO. "He identified indigenisation and cost reduction as major challenges in space missions and said apart from HAL private players will have a role in achieving these goals," read an official statement issued by ISRO.

During the ceremony, Mr R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL recalled its long association with ISRO for over 40 years and said, "HAL is well poised to play a bigger role in the integration activities related to the launch vehicles." "We will continue to be a reliable partner of ISRO with dedication, devotion, and zeal", he added.

The PS2 stage is the second stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) launch vehicle in which earth storable propellants are used for propulsion. (ANI)

