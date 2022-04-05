EU Commission chief to visit Kyiv this week

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union's executive Commission, will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Her spokesman, Eric Mamer, said Tuesday that her trip will come to ahead of a special pledging meeting in Warsaw over the weekend. It is the second high-level such trip from EU officials. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Ukraine last week.

