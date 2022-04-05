Left Menu

UK links "malign cyber activity" to 3 Russian intelligence services

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:17 IST
Britain attributed malign cyber activity to parts of three Russian intelligence services: the FSV, SVR and GRU, publishing a factsheet on Tuesday that set out what it said were organisational details of Russia's cyber capabilities. "Russia is one of the world's most prolific cyber actors and dedicates significant resource into conducting cyber operations around the globe," the factsheet, published on the British government's website, said.

"The UK government has publicly attributed malign cyber activity to parts of three Russian Intelligence services: the FSB, SVR and GRU, with each having their own remits."

