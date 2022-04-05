Samsung partners with ABB to expand SmartThings experience to new customers

Samsung has partnered with ABB, a leading global technology company, to expand SmartThings integration into more homes and buildings, the South Korean firm said on Tuesday.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Samsung's Home IoT solution in the residential and commercial construction market, combining smart home solutions with SmartThings for a more advanced, economical and energy-efficient solution for monitoring and controlling homes and buildings.

With SmartThings, Samsung has been able to create an eco-system of smart appliances making homes smarter and more efficient. We are excited to build on that by partnering with ABB to expand the SmartThings experience to new customers making it easier for consumers to reduce costs and create positive environmental impact. Chanwoo Park, Head of IoT Business at Samsung Electronics.

The two companies will develop a cloud-to-cloud integration of Samsung SmartThings and ABB-free@home, a smart and energy-efficient solution that transforms the house or the apartment into an intelligent home, allowing consumers of both ABB- free@home automation solution and SmartThings broader access and control.

Using a single application, consumers can monitor and control ABB's portfolio of devices, like cameras, sensors and comfort systems integrated with SmartThings from anywhere around the world.

Samsung and ABB's integrated energy management systems run high-impact energy applications like refrigerators, washers, dryers, HVAC, etc. with more efficient usage models, the company said in a statement.