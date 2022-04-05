ANZ India Business Chamber to hold ANZIBC Global Meet on April 7

Chennai, Apr 5(PTI): ANZ India Business Chamber is scheduled to hold ANZIBC Global Meet and Business Introduction later this week in which top government officials of India, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore are expected to take part, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra, New Zealand High Commissioner to India David Pine, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh K Pardeshi and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Trade Commissioner Ralph Hays are expected to participate in the event scheduled on April 7, a press release said.

''At this incredible moment of India and Australia just signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and Singapore and New Zealand plays an important role in bilateral relationship as connecting countries, the opportunities in this quadrilateral relationship will be of great interest to the business community'', ANZ India Business Chamber MD and CEO P Santhosh said.

