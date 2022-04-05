Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission proposes big online firms pay 0.1% supervisory fee -document

The European Commission has proposed charging big online platforms a fee up to 0.1% of their global annual net income for ensuring they comply with new European Union rules requiring them to do more to police content, an EU document shows.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:47 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission proposes big online firms pay 0.1% supervisory fee -document
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has proposed charging big online platforms a fee up to 0.1% of their global annual net income for ensuring they comply with new European Union rules requiring them to do more to police content, an EU document shows. The rules known as the Digital Services Act are likely to be agreed between EU countries and EU lawmakers later this month. Levying such a fee for adhering to rules would be a first for the EU executive.

"The overall amount of the annual supervisory fees shall be based on the estimated costs the Commission incurs in relation to its supervisory tasks under this Regulation," the document, which was seen by Reuters, said. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told lawmakers and member states last month that the supervisory fee could raise between 20 million euros ($22 million) and 30 million euros annually, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022