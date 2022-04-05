EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission proposes big online firms pay 0.1% supervisory fee -document

The European Commission has proposed charging big online platforms a fee up to 0.1% of their global annual net income for ensuring they comply with new European Union rules requiring them to do more to police content, an EU document shows. The rules known as the Digital Services Act are likely to be agreed between EU countries and EU lawmakers later this month. Levying such a fee for adhering to rules would be a first for the EU executive.

"The overall amount of the annual supervisory fees shall be based on the estimated costs the Commission incurs in relation to its supervisory tasks under this Regulation," the document, which was seen by Reuters, said. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told lawmakers and member states last month that the supervisory fee could raise between 20 million euros ($22 million) and 30 million euros annually, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

