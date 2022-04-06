U.S. providing Ukraine with protective chemical weapons gear -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 01:34 IST
The United States is providing Ukraine with life-saving protective equipment that could be deployed if Russia were to use chemical and biological weapons, a Biden administration official said on Tuesday.
The equipment and supplies, which were requested by Kiev, are being delivered on a rolling basis and some has already been delivered, the official said. (Reporting By Nandita Bose; Writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
