U.S. providing Ukraine with protective chemical weapons gear -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 01:34 IST
The United States is providing Ukraine with life-saving protective equipment that could be deployed if Russia were to use chemical and biological weapons, a Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

The equipment and supplies, which were requested by Kiev, are being delivered on a rolling basis and some has already been delivered, the official said. (Reporting By Nandita Bose; Writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

