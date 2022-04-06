Left Menu

Facebook allows users to post reels from third-party apps

Seeing people's craze for reels Facebook has decided to allow users to post short-form videos from third-party apps.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Seeing people's craze for reels Facebook has decided to allow users to post short-form videos from third-party apps. With'Sharing to Reels' feature, people will be able to share short videos directly to Facebook easily, TechCrunch reported.

"Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers," said John McCarthy, Meta's director of product management, in a blog post. He added,"Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share video seamlessly with one tap of a button."

As part of this launch, Meta has partners like Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo who have integrated #SharingtoReels and are finding new ways for creators to reach new audiences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

