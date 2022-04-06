'Delhi Tourism App' reach 55,000 downloads: government

Equipped with a new feature that enables recharge of metro cards and another that provides information about city's famous eateries, 'Delhi Tourism App' has been downloaded by more than 55,000 people so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Seeing a good response, the department has chalked out a plan to further popularise the app among tourists through advertisements at busy intersections across city.

''As many as 55,100 people have so far downloaded the Delhi Tourism App. Out of this 39,500 are android users while 15,600 are Apple users. About 500 people have given their reviews and feedbacks. We have got 4.9 rating out of five,” a senior official of the Tourism Department told PTI.

“This shows that people have liked the application. In their feedbacks users said that the application has helped them explore Delhi like never before,'' the official said.

Delhi Tourism department's mobile app was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on World Tourism Day on September 27 last year with 'Dekho Meri Dilli' as its tagline.

The official attributed the slow response initially to suspension of tourism activities owing to spike in COVID cases and emergence of the Omicron variant towards the end of the year.

The official added that with all COVID-related restrictions gone now, tourism is slowly gathering pace and the number of users is constantly growing for the last two months.

''We want to give it a push through audio-visual advertising. We are planning to display audio-visual advertisements or hoardings at busy places such as Minto Road underpass, ITO among others,'' the official said.

The advertisements will carry information about unique features of the Delhi Tourism App and how it can ''enrich'' users' tourism experience in Delhi, the official said.

The app provides a host of useful information, ranging from tourist hotspots, popular local cuisines, and market places to heritage walks with a single click, the official said.

The app is unique, the official claimed, in that it has as small audio and video files of particular tourist destinations embedded in it to give the traveller a peek into the tourist spot. It allows tourists to see key highlights of any monument or tourist location without even going there, the official added.

