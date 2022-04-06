Left Menu

Zomato, Swiggy face glitch; complaints flood on social media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:17 IST
Zomato, Swiggy face glitch; complaints flood on social media
  • Country:
  • India

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy were down for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a flood of complaints on social media from customers.

According to an industry official, the two main online food ordering platforms faced outage around 2 pm due to a technical snag with Amazon Web Services which hosts both the platforms.

The issue was rectified after about half an hour, the official said.

Comments from Amazon Web Services could not be immediately obtained as a mailed query remained unanswered.

Responding on Twitter to a complaint by a user who could not get his order, Zomato's support page @zomatocare said, ''Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon.'' When reached out, Swiggy did not comment.

While some of the hungry customers who had to wait long demanded a refund, others made fun of the situation, reminding Zomato of its recent announcement to start instant delivery within 10 minutes.

Another user wondered if the platforms had run out of investors' money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022