Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22593 with lots of fixes

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the release of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22593 to the Dev and Beta Channels. This build contains a handful of changes and improvements and a lot of fixes.

With this update, the default homepage of File Explorer is now called Home with the name Quick access repurposed for the pinned/frequent folders section and Pinned files is now called Favorites.

Secondly, Journal, a Microsoft Garage Project, is now pinned by default on the Pen menu. The app will be installed from the Microsoft Store if chosen on the Pen menu.

Microsoft has also added 5-minute increments for everything under a half-hour to focus session length options.

Here's the full list of changes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22593:

General

Updated WIN + X so that if Windows Terminal is installed the menu will include an entry for Terminal, and in cases where Windows Terminal is uninstalled it will display Windows PowerShell.

File Explorer

The default homepage of File Explorer is now called Home. The name Quick access has been repurposed for the pinned/frequent folders section and Pinned files is now called Favorites to align with Office and OneDrive.

Recent and pinned files displayed in Home are now searchable using the search box in File Explorer even if they are not local files, so you can find Office files recently shared with you.

Input

Microsoft Journal is now pinned by default on the Pen menu. If you don't have the app installed, it will be installed from the Microsoft Store if chosen on the Pen menu.

Windowing

If you press WIN + Z to open snap layouts, all the layouts will now show associated numbers, so you can quickly use the number keys to select the desired layout.

Focus

Added 5-minute increments for everything under a half hour to focus session length options.

Windows Security

Memory integrity is a feature in Windows 11 designed to prevent attacks from inserting malicious code into high-security processes. This feature can be found in Windows Security under Device Security > Core isolation. In the most recent Insider Preview builds, we will notify the user that this feature is currently turned off so that action can be taken for the user to turn it back on so that their device is as secure as possible against malicious attacks.

Input

"" >Updated the ADLaM keyboard layout to add access to brackets and ADLaM Hamza. To access these: "" > Right Alt + \ will now input » Right Alt + | will now input « Right Alt + Shift + [ will now input { Right Alt + Shift + ] will now input } "" >Ctrl + Shift + ; will now input the Hamza character



You can see the full list of fixes here.