Facebook halts its F8 developer conference this year to focus on Metaverse

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, on Wednesday, announced their decision of pausing the F8 developer conference in 2022 as it gears up for new initiatives towards metaverse. Instead, Meta will organise its inaugural business messaging event called 'Conversations', which will be virtually held on May 19, reported The Verge.

Meta is pausing F8 this year "while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse," Diego Duarte Moreira, director of developer and startups programs for Facebook, wrote in a blog post. He added, "Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage - with other companies, creators and developers like you."

Meta is scheduled to organise 'Connect' event later this year, where they are to announce and share the latest on the company's VR, AR, and metaverse platform offerings. While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said that the company would invest around USD 10 billion in metaverse projects for 2021, it reportedly suffered a loss of USD 10.2 billion on a revenue of USD 2.27 billion.

Several other big tech companies are also progressing for the same. Google I/O will take place on May 11 and 12, while Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 is set for June 6 through 10. While both of these events would be held online, IFA 2022 is set to be an in-person event in early September this year. (ANI)

