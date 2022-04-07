LSG opt to field against DC
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Capitals made three changes, bringing in David Warner, Anrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan in place of Tim Seifert, Khaleel Ahmed and Mandeep Singh.
LSG replaced Manish Pandey with Krishnappa Gowtham. The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
